Ultranautics Tomcat Wetbike pistons

Hey vintage PWC gurus,



I am rebuilding the engine on a 1990 Tomcat wetbike and finding it is hard to track down engine parts. Does anyone know who would have pistons, rings and such. I can source the seals just based on size but pistons seem to be made of unobtainium. The engine is a Suzuki powerhead 800cc.



'84 JS550 Big Pin 750 twin carb, big pump swap, custom pipe by me

'85 JS550 bone stock backup/loaner

