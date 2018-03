Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FREE KAWI 750SS Hull #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 610 FREE KAWI 750SS Hull I believe it's a 1992, it was used by a buddy on mine as a donor ski for his 750sx build. I kept the hull thinking i would swap it with my 1995 750ss which has a pretty trashed hull but never had the time or energy to do so.



Long story short i figured i would offer this up for FREE (hull is very clean) before it cost me the time to cut it up.......



Hull is located in 17055IMG_8559.jpeg

