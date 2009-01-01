pxctoday

  Today, 02:59 PM
    rossdbos
    rossdbos is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    Redondo Beach, CA
    Posts
    721

    Hot Products Huntington Beach Moto-Surf Registration List

    Hot Products Huntington Beach Moto-Surf Registration List:

    Novice Women's Ski Lites Angie Carlton, Acton, CA #245 Kaw JC Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, IPD, Herman Tuning

    Masters Ski GP Jack Flynn, Long Beach, CA #78

    Am Vet Ski GP Jason Carlton, Acton, CA #135 Kaw JC Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, IPD, Herman Tuning

    Am Vet Ski Lites Jason Carlton, Acton, CA #245 Kaw JC Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, IPD, Herman Tuning

    Am Mod Ski Lites Joe Gesiki, Long Beach, CA #888 Yam BCW Racing, Camberg Eng, Jet Designs and Eng, Nick Feil

    Sport Spec Ron Henderson, Oceanside, CA #15 Yam
    Last edited by rossdbos; Today at 03:02 PM.
