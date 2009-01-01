pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:58 PM #1
    ILOVEWATER
    ILOVEWATER is offline
    PWCToday Guru ILOVEWATER's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Location
    Hgh Point NC
    Age
    26
    Posts
    442

    750 carb settings

    Hey guys I am about to help a buddy on his 750 standup. He has had some problems with it and has adjusted the carbs multiple times. I don't know the year but its a stock dual carb 750. I am wondering if anyone knows the stock setting? I am wanting to get it back to stock and see whats up with it from there. Thanks Guys
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:48 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,783

    Re: 750 carb settings

    Need to know the year to know what carbs and porting the motor has. Without that info its impossible to give any sound advice. Also need to know if the ski is all stock or has any mods done to it.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 