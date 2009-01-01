Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 carb settings #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2010 Location Hgh Point NC Age 26 Posts 442 750 carb settings Hey guys I am about to help a buddy on his 750 standup. He has had some problems with it and has adjusted the carbs multiple times. I don't know the year but its a stock dual carb 750. I am wondering if anyone knows the stock setting? I am wanting to get it back to stock and see whats up with it from there. Thanks Guys #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,783 Re: 750 carb settings Need to know the year to know what carbs and porting the motor has. Without that info its impossible to give any sound advice. Also need to know if the ski is all stock or has any mods done to it.

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

