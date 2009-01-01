Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Owner 1986 Kawasaki JS300-B1 . Hello! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Michigan Age 25 Posts 4 New Owner 1986 Kawasaki JS300-B1 . Hello! Greetings from the southeast side of Michigan. I recently fulfilled my wish to obtain a stand up. I found a local 1986 JS300-B1 for $150 bucks. I have read through "The Official JS300 - 300SX Bible" but there are some things that are still a little unclear to me or that I missed. I do go back to the bible to try to answer my questions so forgive me if I missed something. That is a very knowledgeable threat and I appreciate that it exists.



So I purchased that JS300. I am still on a student loan budget but I am happy to spend some time to work on it and put some money into that for now. I checked it out before I purchased it and everything seemed to be in proper order. The psi was around 145 psi but it had a weak spark which eventually appeared to be inconsistent too after I purchased it and began diagnosing it. I did rebuild the carburetor for good measure. I bought a used set of electrical box components and I am hoping that it is just the igniter coil that is bad. I will test it out this weekend. I hope everything else is in working order. If so, I plan to replace some fuel lines and take it for a spin the on the river to make sure everything else is functioning properly, then I will begin some cosmetic stuff. I have a Js300-B1 service manual so if you have any inquires I will try to answer them. I also have a .pdf version of the 1988 Js300-B3 owner's manual.



From my understanding and thread 'research', it seems that the JS300 and 300sx engines are the same. They used the same engine in the JS300 as in the 300sx, but there is a difference in some other components such as the shaft coupler, exhaust, and the mounts, maybe something else too. The JS300, JS440, and JS550 have the same hulls, right? Or is the 650/440 conversion I've read about refer to putting a 650 into a 440 hull which is an sx hull? I am honestly a little confused on the hull designs and nomenclature.





Other notes:



I found a 1990 300sx for cheap that is also local. Cosmetically it looks good and I will be taking a look at that in person. Since the JS300 and 300sx have the same engine, I should be able to interchange and swap components such as the electrical boxes for each engine. Which could be a good thing. I just have to make sure they both run and if not I have other spare parts to sell or keep.





I found a Kawasaki 650 engine for cheap. I do not know which year. Not sure if it works but I will check that out this weekend to make sure the pistons and the case are clean and that it is not seized. It has been removed from the hull. It still has the carburetor and muffler attached so I hope those have helped keep matter out of the engine. It comes with the coupler and I believe the pump as well. I am thinking about scooping that up for future iterations of my JS300 or 300sx if that is possible.



I have read about JS300 conversions to 440 and 550, but not much on 650. Does anyone know for certain whether a JS300 hull or a 300sx hull can be fitted with a 650 and the proper brackets? If both, which would be best considering both operate just fine?



Is the 650sx hull the same as the 300sx hull?



