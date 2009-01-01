Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: About Racing CDIs #1 Tech Guru Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2002 Location Fort Mohave, AZ Age 63 Posts 1,147 About Racing CDIs This is particularly important to Yamaha twin owners.



In the early years of high performance 2 strokes, virtually every engine had an ignition that is straight firing. That means that the ignition timing was exactly the same at all engine rpms. It didnt take engineers long to realize that high rpm engines liked more retarded timing, as that helped stave off detonation. Sadly, that retarded timing value resulted in very poor mid-range power. In the mid-range, the engine preferred a more advanced timing value. With that, they developed CDI boxes that offered an advance-retard curve. These CDI boxes have a retarded timing value for easy starting, but the CDI box advanced the timing progressively a few degrees until 5000-6000 rpm (to get stronger mid-range power). After 6000rpm, the timing value then retards progressively as rpms increase . It was the best of both worlds, and this technology is in use on every stock two-stroke PWC.

When race shops started developing PWC race engines, they employed cylinder port timings and pipe dimensions that offered great high rpm power but these same mods seriously harmed mid-range power. In an effort to recover some of that lost mid-range, they developed CDI boxes that had a much more advanced timing value at 6000rpm a lot more advanced. On these racing CDI boxes the timing value at peak rpm was exactly the same as the stock CDI, so safe peak rpm power was still possible. The down side of these racing CDI boxes is that they induce a very high risk of detonation (and resulting piston scoring) if the engine is cruised steadily at 5000-6000 rpm.

Since race boats all run 100% high-octane race gas, and they are typically operated in a all on or all off fashion, the excessively advanced mid-range timing is not a reliability problem. However, if one of these racing CDIs is used on a recreationally modified 91 octane pump gas machine, the risk of detonation during mid-range cruising is extremely high. This creates the odd scenario where a 91-octane machine can be ridden very aggressively at high rpms with no problem (because timing at high rpm is stock). But that very same setup is at high risk of detonation and piston scoring when cruised at mid-range. Most riders assume that there is only a piston scoring risk when the engine is at high rpm . And that is true with a stock curve CDI box. However the racing CDI boxes have their highest detonation risk areas at mid-range rpms. The takeaway from this is, racing CDIs are great for high-rpm closed-course race boats running on race gas, but they are a very dangerous (reliability) choice for anyone running a recreationally modified 91-octane pump gas setup.



www.groupk.com Unless otherwise stated, responses to all forum posts are based on my personal experiences working within the PWC industry, and developing high performance PWCs since 1987. #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,055 Re: About Racing CDIs Thanks Harry. Not to throw any manufacturers under the bus, but which ones do think are harmful for the average rec- rider?

