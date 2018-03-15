Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Zxi 1100 Coffman exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2012 Location tampa Age 34 Posts 31 Kawasaki Zxi 1100 Coffman exhaust These Coffman pipes are getting hard to find, it's has wear as they have not made these in a very long time. But this pie sounds amazing , I had to remake the pipe mounts as in the pictures and the elbow it had a 1" band that fit into the other side but over the years it broke so I remade it. Other than that it's solid no leaks. It is missing the solenoid that they came with did some research and found a jetworks one that's ajust able to make the stinger come on when you want it to. It also did not have the timing advance but the stator I included has a modified timing bracket . Any questions feel free to email me or if I forgotten to mention anything thing. 750$ shipped Attached Images IMG_20180315_215101.jpg (3.71 MB, 8 views)

