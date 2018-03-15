These Coffman pipes are getting hard to find, it's has wear as they have not made these in a very long time. But this pie sounds amazing , I had to remake the pipe mounts as in the pictures and the elbow it had a 1" band that fit into the other side but over the years it broke so I remade it. Other than that it's solid no leaks. It is missing the solenoid that they came with did some research and found a jetworks one that's ajust able to make the stinger come on when you want it to. It also did not have the timing advance but the stator I included has a modified timing bracket . Any questions feel free to email me or if I forgotten to mention anything thing. 750$ shipped