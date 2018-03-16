|
PWCToday Guru
Which 750 cylinders are these?
Brought a big pin home last night and starting tearing it down simply to inspect everything. Others that saw it said it looked like I had small pin cylinders on it (it was painted prior to me receiving it). It has a 22 stamp on the one side and then a 5/20 on the other. After removing the cylinder I noticed the squareish edges of the piston skirts. Not sure if that's normal but it looks to be ground by hand. Any idea what I've got here?
20180316_065525.jpg20180316_065537.jpg20180316_065547.jpg20180316_065927.jpg20180316_065950.jpg
I dream skis
Re: Which 750 cylinders are these?
Top Dog
Re: Which 750 cylinders are these?
That cylinder is a small pin cylinder from early 90's 750 sit downs. More torque/less top end than a big pin cylinder, less torque, more top end than a 20 cylinder that came on the 750 sx. Someone painted it match the big pin cases, or the cases are painted as well. Not sure about the pistons though.
PWCToday Guru
Re: Which 750 cylinders are these?
Hmmm, both different answers, haha. Do the stamps pictured determine anything?
Top Dog
Re: Which 750 cylinders are these?
The stamps are what determines it. You can change the color, you cant change the stamp.
PWCToday Guru
Re: Which 750 cylinders are these?
Oh for sure, I wasn't concerned about the color as I know it had been repainted. Which stamp tells you? the 22 or 5/20?
