pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 10:12 AM #1
    Muffin
    Muffin is online now
    PWCToday Guru Muffin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Manitoba, Canada
    Age
    30
    Posts
    464
    Blog Entries
    1

    Which 750 cylinders are these?

    Brought a big pin home last night and starting tearing it down simply to inspect everything. Others that saw it said it looked like I had small pin cylinders on it (it was painted prior to me receiving it). It has a 22 stamp on the one side and then a 5/20 on the other. After removing the cylinder I noticed the squareish edges of the piston skirts. Not sure if that's normal but it looks to be ground by hand. Any idea what I've got here?


    20180316_065525.jpg20180316_065537.jpg20180316_065547.jpg20180316_065927.jpg20180316_065950.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:29 AM #2
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is offline
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    690

    Re: Which 750 cylinders are these?

    1996-2002 750 sxi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:46 AM #3
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,781

    Re: Which 750 cylinders are these?

    That cylinder is a small pin cylinder from early 90's 750 sit downs. More torque/less top end than a big pin cylinder, less torque, more top end than a 20 cylinder that came on the 750 sx. Someone painted it match the big pin cases, or the cases are painted as well. Not sure about the pistons though.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:29 PM #4
    Muffin
    Muffin is online now
    PWCToday Guru Muffin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Manitoba, Canada
    Age
    30
    Posts
    464
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Which 750 cylinders are these?

    Hmmm, both different answers, haha. Do the stamps pictured determine anything?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 12:36 PM #5
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,781

    Re: Which 750 cylinders are these?

    The stamps are what determines it. You can change the color, you cant change the stamp.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 01:13 PM #6
    Muffin
    Muffin is online now
    PWCToday Guru Muffin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Manitoba, Canada
    Age
    30
    Posts
    464
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Which 750 cylinders are these?

    Quote Originally Posted by bandit88 View Post
    The stamps are what determines it. You can change the color, you cant change the stamp.
    Oh for sure, I wasn't concerned about the color as I know it had been repainted. Which stamp tells you? the 22 or 5/20?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. Muffin

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 