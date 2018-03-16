Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Which 750 cylinders are these? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 30 Posts 464 Blog Entries 1 Which 750 cylinders are these? Brought a big pin home last night and starting tearing it down simply to inspect everything. Others that saw it said it looked like I had small pin cylinders on it (it was painted prior to me receiving it). It has a 22 stamp on the one side and then a 5/20 on the other. After removing the cylinder I noticed the squareish edges of the piston skirts. Not sure if that's normal but it looks to be ground by hand. Any idea what I've got here?





20180316_065525.jpg20180316_065537.jpg20180316_065547.jpg20180316_065927.jpg20180316_065950.jpg #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 690 Re: Which 750 cylinders are these? 1996-2002 750 sxi #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,781 Re: Which 750 cylinders are these? That cylinder is a small pin cylinder from early 90's 750 sit downs. More torque/less top end than a big pin cylinder, less torque, more top end than a 20 cylinder that came on the 750 sx. Someone painted it match the big pin cases, or the cases are painted as well. Not sure about the pistons though.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

Hmmm, both different answers, haha. Do the stamps pictured determine anything?

The stamps are what determines it. You can change the color, you cant change the stamp.

