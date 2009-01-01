pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:39 AM #1
    b8man
    2000 Yami 800xl cylinder jug question

    Hello all, I have recently inherited a 2000 Yamaha xl800. The front piston has a whole blown right thru the center of it. So I am in the process of pulling it apart and noticed in the top of the rear jug, there is something in the corner with a screw holding it in. However there is not the same thing in the front jug. I am new to Yamaha so I am not sure if this is normal. Also, any ideas what may have caused the detonation of the front cylinder? Thanks in advance for any help. Mike
  2. Today, 09:46 AM #2
    Marineking
    Re: 2000 Yami 800xl cylinder jug question

    Lean burn situation, or running too hot of a plug most likely
  3. Today, 10:30 AM #3
    b8man
    Re: 2000 Yami 800xl cylinder jug question

    Considering that it might be too hot of a plug, would that not effect both cylinders? The rear piston looks brand new, while the front is blown to ****... I would think that a lean burn would also hurt both. The only thing that I did find was that the locking screw for the rear power valve had come out xompletely, therefore that valve was not moving at all. Maybe this is what caused the front cylinder to have all the issues. Not familiar with how these power valves work, but I would only assume that it not moving could not be good. Thanks again for the info
