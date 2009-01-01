|
|
-
Shorelandr 2 place hd trailer for sale
Beautiful Shape, 2008 Heavy Duty Model "2 PLACE" with Torsion Axle. Shorelandr's heaviest duty model that was made from 2006 through 2012. Shorelandr is always the best trailer. Has been garaged for it's whole life and has new tires, new pressure treated bunks and carpet, and new Optronics LED lifetime warranty taillights. 2,500lb weight limit which is more than most new trailers are rated for. $900 for a great, HD trailer by Shorelandr. Call Steve at 313 477 0490. I live in Flat Rock Michigan about 30 minutes North of the Ohio/Michigan Border directly off of I-75 or 20 minutes South of Detroit.
