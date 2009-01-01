Thread: kawasaki 750 ss

|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
kawasaki 750 ss
I am looking for a kawasaki 750 cdi msd ignition enhancer pn 4251 to increase rpm on my 70 ski. right now stock and only 5500 rpm. where can i get one? please help
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: kawasaki 750 ss
You have something wrong. Should spin about 7000 stock.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules