  Today, 09:46 PM
    David3aces
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Florida
    Age
    58
    Posts
    2,418

    Hazard in water at Bunce's Pass Fl.

    GOPR1202.JPGA metal pipe, perhaps a boat tower is stuck in the sand on the Gulf side of the now almost mile long sandbar. Looks like it's been there for some time. It's just below the surface and is located a little less than 1/4 down the North shore of the island 100-150 feet off shore. Once I tried lifting it but very stuck. A real hazard that could kill some day. Beware.
  Today, 10:50 PM
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,876

    Re: Hazard in water at Bunce's Pass Fl.

    Oh crap! Could you report that to the coast guard, if at least to mark it with a buoy.
