Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hazard in water at Bunce's Pass Fl. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Florida Age 58 Posts 2,418 Hazard in water at Bunce's Pass Fl. GOPR1202.JPGA metal pipe, perhaps a boat tower is stuck in the sand on the Gulf side of the now almost mile long sandbar. Looks like it's been there for some time. It's just below the surface and is located a little less than 1/4 down the North shore of the island 100-150 feet off shore. Once I tried lifting it but very stuck. A real hazard that could kill some day. Beware. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,876 Re: Hazard in water at Bunce's Pass Fl. Oh crap! Could you report that to the coast guard, if at least to mark it with a buoy. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



