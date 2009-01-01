pxctoday

Thread: Newbie help

  Today, 07:09 PM
    Scoochy
    Newbie help

    I bought a couple vintage seadoos cheap last fall
    i did a refinish and restoration on them as you can see from the pic

    I had them out on labour day weekend to see how they worked both seem to run well. Good compression seem strong for a little 580 cc

    my question is what does everyone recommend for oil in these. The previous owner basically put whatever he had in them. Is it a good idea to switch to a synthetic oil (Castrol Outboard or something) or do I just stay with a regular outboard 2 stroke oil
    ive had the starters off them and cleaned them up, cleaned the carbs checked fuel and oil lines. Previous owner had replaced implellors and sealing rings. Anything else anyone would recommend I do before I take them out this season
  Today, 09:22 PM
    Cleatusjo
    Re: Newbie help

    Don't use outboard oil. Empty the tank if you go to PWC oil , don't mix. Lotta reputable guys on here like the penzoil PWC oil. priced right. Say it's sticky. I use Maxima Syn. Ester on everything.
