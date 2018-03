Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Wave Blaster stock parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2005 Location L.A., CA., US Posts 81 96 Wave Blaster stock parts 96 Wave Blaster Stock parts:



- Exhaust manifold $100

- Stock plastic waterbox $80

- Seat without side pannels $100

- Battery box $45

- Stock Stearing parts $30

- Gas Tank $100



Pm me for pics and if you have any questions. Also, pm me your location and can get shipping quotes.



Thanks

