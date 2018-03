Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 ZXI Inland Jet Pipe #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2005 Location L.A., CA., US Posts 81 1100 ZXI Inland Jet Pipe Kawasaki ZXI Inland Jet Pipe



Note: bought this a couple of years ago and sold the project ski that i was going to use this on. Can send pics and Pm me if you have any questions.



Asking: $400 shipped (US only)



Thanks

Anthony Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules