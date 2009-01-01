Clean 94' Sea Doo XP for sale. Freshwater ridden only. Registered through 2019, Pink Slip in hand. Compression is 150PSI in each cylinder.

New stuff:
-New Fuel lines and selector
-New Oil and fuel filters
-Rebuilt carbs with genuine Mikuni components
-New Green Hydro-Turf
-Fresh plugs
-New VTS Motor
-New AGM Battery

$1000. Located in Socal.