Clean Freshwater 94' Sea Doo XP Water Ready Socal
Clean 94' Sea Doo XP for sale. Freshwater ridden only. Registered through 2019, Pink Slip in hand. Compression is 150PSI in each cylinder.
New stuff:
-New Fuel lines and selector
-New Oil and fuel filters
-Rebuilt carbs with genuine Mikuni components
-New Green Hydro-Turf
-Fresh plugs
-New VTS Motor
-New AGM Battery
$1000. Located in Socal.
