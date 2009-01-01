Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Clean Freshwater 94' Sea Doo XP Water Ready Socal #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 183 Clean Freshwater 94' Sea Doo XP Water Ready Socal Clean 94' Sea Doo XP for sale. Freshwater ridden only. Registered through 2019, Pink Slip in hand. Compression is 150PSI in each cylinder.



New stuff:

-New Fuel lines and selector

-New Oil and fuel filters

-Rebuilt carbs with genuine Mikuni components

-New Green Hydro-Turf

-Fresh plugs

-New VTS Motor

-New AGM Battery



$1000. Located in Socal. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) PrickofMisery Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules