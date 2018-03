Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Chipped Headpipe Hole #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2004 Location DFW- Texas Age 35 Posts 2,704 Chipped Headpipe Hole Would you run this 787/800 pipe or find another one? Its the hole on the pipe that connects using the stud from the manifold. Its fastened by a washer and nut. Attached Images s-l1600.jpg (249.3 KB, 9 views) 16 RXP-X 300

JS 550 with 650 Conversion



04 RXP - w/mods - SOLD

99 GSX Limited #1- SOLD

99 GSX Limited #2- SOLD

96 XP- SOLD

95 XP- SOLD

94 750sx- w/mods- SOLD

94 SN Superjet- w/mods- SOLD

04 Speedster 200 - SOLD

#2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 28 Posts 375 Re: Chipped Headpipe Hole What's it gonna cost to replace vs the cost to fix? Me personally I would try to salvage if I could do it for free, but if it's not an expensive part, just replace it. A shop is going to charge you at least $100 unless you know somebody. 1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Blue Springs, MO Age 41 Posts 112 Re: Chipped Headpipe Hole I would find another one.. those things are a dime a dozen #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2004 Location DFW- Texas Age 35 Posts 2,704 Re: Chipped Headpipe Hole I purchased on ebay and it arrived like this. Just wanted to know your thoughts while I wait for them to get back with me. Hopefully they will just ship me another! Last edited by pwgsx; Today at 05:47 PM . 16 RXP-X 300

JS 550 with 650 Conversion



04 RXP - w/mods - SOLD

99 GSX Limited #1- SOLD

99 GSX Limited #2- SOLD

96 XP- SOLD

95 XP- SOLD

94 750sx- w/mods- SOLD

94 SN Superjet- w/mods- SOLD

04 Speedster 200 - SOLD

#5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,873 Re: Chipped Headpipe Hole Use a thick washer and bolt 'er on! Theres 3 more plus a mount not too far away. I wouldn't even think twice about it. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#6 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 48 Posts 1,656 Re: Chipped Headpipe Hole bolt on second that... KELLYHIEKE.ROCKS NEW WEBSITE CHECK IT OUT - FEMALE AMATEUR FREESTYLE



HURRICANE ECLIPSE TPE 900CC P&P Performance



94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"



650 SC Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules