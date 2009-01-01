Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 90 Seadoo gts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Ontario Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 90 Seadoo gts I bought a couple vintage seadoos cheap last fall

i did a refinish and restoration on them as you can see from the pic



I had them out on labour day weekend to see how they worked both seem to run well. Good compression seem strong for a little 580 cc



my question is what does everyone recommend for oil in these. The previous owner basically put whatever he had in them. Is it a good idea to switch to a synthetic oil (Castrol Outboard or something) or do I just stay with a regular outboard 2 stroke oil

ive had the starters off them and cleaned them up, cleaned the carbs checked fuel and oil lines. Previous owner had replaced implellors and sealing rings. Anything else anyone would recommend I do before I take them out this season

