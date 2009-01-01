Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bow Cover Removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location USA Age 42 Posts 27 Bow Cover Removal I have a 90 or 91 Square Nose, I'm trying to get the bow cover off because I need to replace the pole bushings. I removed the 4 screws and removed the filler tube from the tank end. I assumed this would let me pull the whole cover off along with the filler neck and tube but something is holding it down around the filler neck. This ski has what I believe is an aftermarket 1 piece bow cover without the door, not sure if this makes any difference. The cover is thin and pulling any harder on it will break it. What am I missing here?



