pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:06 PM #1
    Gorson
    Gorson is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    USA
    Age
    42
    Posts
    27

    Bow Cover Removal

    I have a 90 or 91 Square Nose, I'm trying to get the bow cover off because I need to replace the pole bushings. I removed the 4 screws and removed the filler tube from the tank end. I assumed this would let me pull the whole cover off along with the filler neck and tube but something is holding it down around the filler neck. This ski has what I believe is an aftermarket 1 piece bow cover without the door, not sure if this makes any difference. The cover is thin and pulling any harder on it will break it. What am I missing here?

    Last edited by Gorson; Today at 12:06 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 