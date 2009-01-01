Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2- 650 intakes bored to your size #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 60 Posts 1,899 2- 650 intakes bored to your size I have 2- 650 OEM intakes they are the thick walled 1990 and 1989 28mm.



Shipped USPS priority $ 25.00 each, both for $40.00



Bored to your size shipped USPS priority $35.00 each, both for $60.00 Attached Images 001.JPG (2.73 MB, 3 views)

