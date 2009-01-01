|
|
-
Top Dog
2- 650 intakes bored to your size
I have 2- 650 OEM intakes they are the thick walled 1990 and 1989 28mm.
Shipped USPS priority $ 25.00 each, both for $40.00
Bored to your size shipped USPS priority $35.00 each, both for $60.00
Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at 09:24 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules