  Today, 09:17 AM
    Cleatusjo
    Aug 2014
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    60
    1,899

    2- 650 intakes bored to your size

    I have 2- 650 OEM intakes they are the thick walled 1990 and 1989 28mm.

    Shipped USPS priority $ 25.00 each, both for $40.00

    Bored to your size shipped USPS priority $35.00 each, both for $60.00
    Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at 09:24 AM.
