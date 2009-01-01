Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WetJet pipe #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 26 Posts 349 WetJet pipe I have one of the west coast designed pipes off of a wetjet kraze.

The pipe is for your standard 61x engine and comes with all the necessary hardware to properly mount the pipe.



There is a little bit of corrosion on the outside in some areas of the pipe but would clean up just fine after a beadblast. From the looks of the pipe and the rest of the parts pulled from the ski it looks like there is nominal hours on it, gestimating anywhere from 30-60ish hours.



130$ + shipping. (Willing to entertain trades)



Will post pictures when I get home





