I have one of the west coast designed pipes off of a wetjet kraze.
The pipe is for your standard 61x engine and comes with all the necessary hardware to properly mount the pipe.

There is a little bit of corrosion on the outside in some areas of the pipe but would clean up just fine after a beadblast. From the looks of the pipe and the rest of the parts pulled from the ski it looks like there is nominal hours on it, gestimating anywhere from 30-60ish hours.

130$ + shipping. (Willing to entertain trades)

Will post pictures when I get home


