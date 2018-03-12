|
|
-
750sx parts.....m make an offer
I believe these parts came off of a 750sx.
I have a
-West coast intake grate
-pump (not sure what impeller)
-hood seal
-fuel pick up
- front nose door (white)
-driveshshaft
Make an offer
20180312_173338.jpg20180312_173236.jpg20180312_173250.jpg20180312_173224.jpg
-
Re: 750sx parts.....m make an offer
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 750sx parts.....m make an offer
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules