  Yesterday, 08:54 PM
    tko
    750sx parts.....m make an offer

    I believe these parts came off of a 750sx.

    I have a

    -West coast intake grate
    -pump (not sure what impeller)
    -hood seal
    -fuel pick up
    - front nose door (white)
    -driveshshaft

    Make an offer

    20180312_173338.jpg20180312_173236.jpg20180312_173250.jpg20180312_173224.jpg
  Yesterday, 09:09 PM
    tko
    Re: 750sx parts.....m make an offer

    I also have these parts.
  Yesterday, 10:07 PM
    Slough Burner
    Re: 750sx parts.....m make an offer

    PM sent
