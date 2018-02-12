Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: First jet ski build 550sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Concord, CA Age 23 Posts 21 First jet ski build 550sx Im new to PWCtoday and this my first jet ski to call my own. Its a 1990 kawi 550sx. Some of you may have seen my post of me widening my tray. I realized im not stopping there so figured id make a build post for shtz n gigs.



How i got it:

20180212_205614.jpg

20180212_212326.jpg20180212_205821.jpg



Motor:

all stock

Hull:

Ocean PRO rideplate

Westcoast open intake grate

Extras:

Quick steer

Flat bars

Pole spring

Finger throttle



Plans:

Paint

Widen foot tray

Fresh turf

Foot strap

Mill head or high performance head

Exhaust

Primer kit



More mods as it goes. But thats what i got for now. Ill have plenty of pics.

Please comment! Love to hear critisisim, advice, and of course pats on the back. Also is anyone has spare parts for the build let me know. Always looking for upgrades.

-cheers Last edited by Galmo; Today at 02:52 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Concord, CA Age 23 Posts 21 Re: First jet ski build 550sx First thing was to get rid of the rattle can black. It was fading and looking real bad.

Went with a dark purple. Going to do green turf and accents on the purp.

20180216_154930.jpg20180216_155243.jpg20180216_172618.jpg #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Concord, CA Age 23 Posts 21 Re: First jet ski build 550sx Then came fresh Cf numbers and grips. Scrapping the old turf. And then the widening of the tray.



The Plan

20180303_115252.jpg

The Cutting

20180303_123825.jpg

The foam

20180303_144031.jpg

The Filler

20180304_155222.jpg

The Glasswork

20180304_132802.jpg20180304_204906.jpg

Final coat with white pigment mixed in

20180308_185154.jpg



All was done with S cloth from tap plastic and marine sbc resin i believe it was. I did 3 full layers and a couple extra inbetween on the joints i felt were gonna have more stress. This was my first time laying fiberglass.

