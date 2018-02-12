pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:38 PM #1
    Galmo
    Galmo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Galmo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Concord, CA
    Age
    23
    Posts
    21

    First jet ski build 550sx

    Im new to PWCtoday and this my first jet ski to call my own. Its a 1990 kawi 550sx. Some of you may have seen my post of me widening my tray. I realized im not stopping there so figured id make a build post for shtz n gigs.

    How i got it:
    20180212_205614.jpg
    20180212_212326.jpg20180212_205821.jpg

    Motor:
    all stock
    Hull:
    Ocean PRO rideplate
    Westcoast open intake grate
    Extras:
    Quick steer
    Flat bars
    Pole spring
    Finger throttle

    Plans:
    Paint
    Widen foot tray
    Fresh turf
    Foot strap
    Mill head or high performance head
    Exhaust
    Primer kit

    More mods as it goes. But thats what i got for now. Ill have plenty of pics.
    Please comment! Love to hear critisisim, advice, and of course pats on the back. Also is anyone has spare parts for the build let me know. Always looking for upgrades.
    -cheers
    Last edited by Galmo; Today at 02:52 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:21 PM #2
    Galmo
    Galmo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Galmo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Concord, CA
    Age
    23
    Posts
    21

    Re: First jet ski build 550sx

    First thing was to get rid of the rattle can black. It was fading and looking real bad.
    Went with a dark purple. Going to do green turf and accents on the purp.
    20180216_154930.jpg20180216_155243.jpg20180216_172618.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:39 PM #3
    Galmo
    Galmo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Galmo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Concord, CA
    Age
    23
    Posts
    21

    Re: First jet ski build 550sx

    Then came fresh Cf numbers and grips. Scrapping the old turf. And then the widening of the tray.

    The Plan
    20180303_115252.jpg
    The Cutting
    20180303_123825.jpg
    The foam
    20180303_144031.jpg
    The Filler
    20180304_155222.jpg
    The Glasswork
    20180304_132802.jpg20180304_204906.jpg
    Final coat with white pigment mixed in
    20180308_185154.jpg

    All was done with S cloth from tap plastic and marine sbc resin i believe it was. I did 3 full layers and a couple extra inbetween on the joints i felt were gonna have more stress. This was my first time laying fiberglass.
    I just ordered my B-stock green turf from HT.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 