First jet ski build 550sx
Im new to PWCtoday and this my first jet ski to call my own. Its a 1990 kawi 550sx. Some of you may have seen my post of me widening my tray. I realized im not stopping there so figured id make a build post for shtz n gigs.
How i got it:
20180212_205614.jpg
20180212_212326.jpg20180212_205821.jpg
Motor:
all stock
Hull:
Ocean PRO rideplate
Westcoast open intake grate
Extras:
Quick steer
Flat bars
Pole spring
Finger throttle
Plans:
Paint
Widen foot tray
Fresh turf
Foot strap
Mill head or high performance head
Exhaust
Primer kit
More mods as it goes. But thats what i got for now. Ill have plenty of pics.
Please comment! Love to hear critisisim, advice, and of course pats on the back. Also is anyone has spare parts for the build let me know. Always looking for upgrades.
-cheers
Re: First jet ski build 550sx
First thing was to get rid of the rattle can black. It was fading and looking real bad.
Went with a dark purple. Going to do green turf and accents on the purp.
20180216_154930.jpg20180216_155243.jpg20180216_172618.jpg
Re: First jet ski build 550sx
Then came fresh Cf numbers and grips. Scrapping the old turf. And then the widening of the tray.
The Plan
20180303_115252.jpg
The Cutting
20180303_123825.jpg
The foam
20180303_144031.jpg
The Filler
20180304_155222.jpg
The Glasswork
20180304_132802.jpg20180304_204906.jpg
Final coat with white pigment mixed in
20180308_185154.jpg
All was done with S cloth from tap plastic and marine sbc resin i believe it was. I did 3 full layers and a couple extra inbetween on the joints i felt were gonna have more stress. This was my first time laying fiberglass.
I just ordered my B-stock green turf from HT.
