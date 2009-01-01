pxctoday

  1. Today, 04:02 AM #1
    kpenrod11
    WTB: Finger throttle, half pipe, Mat Kits, SS Pickups or west coast tank...550sx

    Hello everyone,

    looking for for these parts for my 550. Let me know what you have. Thanks!!

    finger throttle
    half pipe
    mat kit
    stainless pickups or west coast tank with pickups
  2. Today, 04:16 AM #2
    blasterdude
    Re: WTB: Finger throttle, half pipe, Mat Kits, SS Pickups or west coast tank...550sx

    I have a NOS Westcoast tank and NOS pickups. Might have a finger throttle too.
