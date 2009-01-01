|
WTB: Finger throttle, half pipe, Mat Kits, SS Pickups or west coast tank...550sx
Hello everyone,
looking for for these parts for my 550. Let me know what you have. Thanks!!
finger throttle
half pipe
mat kit
stainless pickups or west coast tank with pickups
Top Dog
Re: WTB: Finger throttle, half pipe, Mat Kits, SS Pickups or west coast tank...550sx
I have a NOS Westcoast tank and NOS pickups. Might have a finger throttle too.
