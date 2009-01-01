|
|
-
Trade ported 61x for stock 61x
Will trade strait up, cylinder for cylinder. Looking for a clean 61x 00 ideally. Let me know what you have. Ported cylinder is cleaned up, matched and nothing too extreme. Pistons included. Hard hitting cylinder. Thanks. Pics soon.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Trade ported 61x for stock 61x
i have a stock one, needs a bore , its on stock bore right now but one side mic.s little more than the other
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules