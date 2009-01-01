pxctoday

    Bs
    Trade ported 61x for stock 61x

    Will trade strait up, cylinder for cylinder. Looking for a clean 61x 00 ideally. Let me know what you have. Ported cylinder is cleaned up, matched and nothing too extreme. Pistons included. Hard hitting cylinder. Thanks. Pics soon.
    SBrider
    Re: Trade ported 61x for stock 61x

    i have a stock one, needs a bore , its on stock bore right now but one side mic.s little more than the other
