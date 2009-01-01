Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Trade ported 61x for stock 61x #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location NE Posts 3 Trade ported 61x for stock 61x Will trade strait up, cylinder for cylinder. Looking for a clean 61x 00 ideally. Let me know what you have. Ported cylinder is cleaned up, matched and nothing too extreme. Pistons included. Hard hitting cylinder. Thanks. Pics soon. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,379 Blog Entries 1 Re: Trade ported 61x for stock 61x i have a stock one, needs a bore , its on stock bore right now but one side mic.s little more than the other Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

