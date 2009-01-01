Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 07 VX stuck rings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Miami, FL Posts 1 07 VX stuck rings Hi everyone this my first post. Looking for some advice on a 07 VX Deluxe that was not winterized properly. So water got back to the head and cylinders and was stored like that for about 2 yrs. The engine only has 216 hrs but was a mess on the inside. I pulled the head, disassembled and cleaned everything up and reassembled. Had a machine shop do a vacuum test on the head and it passed. So I put the engine back together and reinstalled into ski. Engine would not fire and found heavy fuel vapors in crankcase. I did a compression test and got 60,65,65,125. Did a leakdown and had air coming out of oil tank so i knew rings were stuck. Removed the engine and disassembled and found rings stuck in grooves. I am trying to figure out what route to take. One cylinder has light vertical scratches probrably from stuck ring. Cylinders have signs of rust. They have dark areas of rust But cannot be felt with hand. They are smooth with hardly any pitting cross hatches are visible . Should i clean pistons and rings and reinstall or new pistons and rings. I know that these are nikasil but should i lightly hone weather I replace pistons or not? Just trying to figure what would be the best way to go for longevity and reliability. Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules