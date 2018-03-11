Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 Kawasaki x2.... clean stock ski in nj #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location NJ Posts 14 1993 Kawasaki x2.... clean stock ski in nj I recently got this on trade for my 96 xp and im looking to sell because I have 3 of them. I am currently building and modifying one right now and would rather have the money to fund parts for the other ski.



Ski starts and runs fine. It is stock with the exception of a primer and premix setup.



I just put it on Craigslist for 1500.... I would trade for a modified x2 hull with some parts on it (I don't need a motor or carbs) or if someone has a bunch of aftermarket parts (pipe, pump, steering, etc) or trade for another stand up



