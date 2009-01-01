Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: old ? about 1990 SP engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 38 old ? about 1990 SP engine I just picked up a 1990 SP in great cosmetic shape . It has been setting for 4 years doing nothing . I am replacing all of the fuel system with kit parts using Mikuni parts . Otherwise the SeaDoo looks really nice for a 1990 . Oil Injection lines will be replaced and oil injection system gone through carefully . Any suggestions on the Oil Injection system ? Are they dependable like the 1999 XP ?

At the moment I am not interested in other issues they might have had . Thanks . #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,573 Re: old ? about 1990 SP engine Going to need a wear ring..... #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 38 Re: old ? about 1990 SP engine Thanks benflynn for the advice . Yes the wear ring must be replaced too . Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Chester, jetRick Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

