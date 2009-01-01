pxctoday

  1. Today, 04:14 PM #1
    old ? about 1990 SP engine

    I just picked up a 1990 SP in great cosmetic shape . It has been setting for 4 years doing nothing . I am replacing all of the fuel system with kit parts using Mikuni parts . Otherwise the SeaDoo looks really nice for a 1990 . Oil Injection lines will be replaced and oil injection system gone through carefully . Any suggestions on the Oil Injection system ? Are they dependable like the 1999 XP ?
    At the moment I am not interested in other issues they might have had . Thanks .
  2. Today, 05:57 PM #2
    Re: old ? about 1990 SP engine

    Going to need a wear ring.....
  3. Today, 06:15 PM #3
    Re: old ? about 1990 SP engine

    Thanks benflynn for the advice . Yes the wear ring must be replaced too . Thanks
