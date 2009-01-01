Selling off my 1995 750sxi

twin carb big pin, all original graphics

- Ocean pro F/As
- 4* bars/ODI grips
- UMI pole tensioner
- BRAND NEW hooker 10/16
- BRAND NEW Westcoast intake grate
- new primer/line with blowsion mount
- angled pump wedge
- Ocean pro rideplate
- finger throttle
- oil/crank case delete
- New turf mat (yet to be glued on)

Needs: fresh gas, new battery, and mat glued on

Ski has not been used or fired in over 10 years, I also have new carb kits as well for it


$2300.00 Firm