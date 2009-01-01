Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Real clean - 1995 kawasaki sxi 750 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,727 Real clean - 1995 kawasaki sxi 750 Selling off my 1995 750sxi



twin carb big pin, all original graphics



- Ocean pro F/As

- 4* bars/ODI grips

- UMI pole tensioner

- BRAND NEW hooker 10/16

- BRAND NEW Westcoast intake grate

- new primer/line with blowsion mount

- angled pump wedge

- Ocean pro rideplate

- finger throttle

- oil/crank case delete

- New turf mat (yet to be glued on)



Needs: fresh gas, new battery, and mat glued on



Ski has not been used or fired in over 10 years, I also have new carb kits as well for it





$2300.00 Firm

