|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Real clean - 1995 kawasaki sxi 750
Selling off my 1995 750sxi
twin carb big pin, all original graphics
- Ocean pro F/As
- 4* bars/ODI grips
- UMI pole tensioner
- BRAND NEW hooker 10/16
- BRAND NEW Westcoast intake grate
- new primer/line with blowsion mount
- angled pump wedge
- Ocean pro rideplate
- finger throttle
- oil/crank case delete
- New turf mat (yet to be glued on)
Needs: fresh gas, new battery, and mat glued on
Ski has not been used or fired in over 10 years, I also have new carb kits as well for it
$2300.00 Firm
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules