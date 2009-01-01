pxctoday

  Today, 12:04 PM #1
    BillingsIPD
    BillingsIPD is offline
    The Nephew I dream skis BillingsIPD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    Bay Area, CA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    673

    WTB: ZXI 1100 CDI ignition box

    Looking for a CDI ignition box for a 1996 ZXI 1100. Let me know what ya got! Feel free to text me as I am not on this site as much as I used to be:
    Nine Two Eight- 412-26 zero zero

    Thanks,

    Jason
  Today, 12:21 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    859

    Re: WTB: ZXI 1100 CDI ignition box

    Part number on ignighter ?
