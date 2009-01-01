I've owned my WaveRaider since it was brand new way back in 1994. Yeah, its old but it looks better than many 4-5 yr old skis. The engine runs perfectly as well.
I used to live on the Atlantic coast of Florida so I was a saltwater boater for many years. The saltwater caused my wear ring to swell and lock up the driveline. I bought a replacement, plastic (delrin?) lined wear ring from Watercraft Super Store and it works pretty good....just not good enough!
I lost about 1 1/2mph off the top end and the holeshot is pretty soft as well. I suspect that there is more clearance there than there should be.
Anyway, does anyone have a good, OEM, stainless steel lined wear ring for this ski that they'd like to sell. I'd like to get my performance back.
BTW, I kept my ski's original, saltwater swollen wear ring. I really don't think that I can repair it but I'd be willing to listen to any suggestions.