  Today, 10:14 AM #1
    dannyUAL767
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Sep 2002
    Location
    Lake Conroe (Montgomery,) Texas
    Age
    54
    Posts
    546

    Looking for a good OEM 1994 Raider wear ring

    I've owned my WaveRaider since it was brand new way back in 1994. Yeah, its old but it looks better than many 4-5 yr old skis. The engine runs perfectly as well.

    I used to live on the Atlantic coast of Florida so I was a saltwater boater for many years. The saltwater caused my wear ring to swell and lock up the driveline. I bought a replacement, plastic (delrin?) lined wear ring from Watercraft Super Store and it works pretty good....just not good enough!

    I lost about 1 1/2mph off the top end and the holeshot is pretty soft as well. I suspect that there is more clearance there than there should be.

    Anyway, does anyone have a good, OEM, stainless steel lined wear ring for this ski that they'd like to sell. I'd like to get my performance back.

    BTW, I kept my ski's original, saltwater swollen wear ring. I really don't think that I can repair it but I'd be willing to listen to any suggestions.
    1994 Waveraider, 1997 GP1200
    2 X 1996 Sea Doo XP (sold) ​2013 VXR
  Today, 11:36 AM #2
    SurfSN
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    27
    Posts
    29

    Re: Looking for a good OEM 1994 Raider wear ring

    I have a raider wear ring for ya. Great shape, only problem is the left tab on the pump shoe side is broken off... Let me know if youre interested and I can send some pics tonight
