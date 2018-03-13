Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx cooling lines #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Auburn Al Age 20 Posts 3 650sx cooling lines So I just got my new fuel lines put in today and noticed the cooling lines are ugly as can be, so I want to replace them all but last time I tested the ski the line going to the pisser and exhaust melted so I replaced and havent had a chance to test again. So my question is, are my cooling lines routed correctly? I bought it from a guy and he said it ran fine about a year ago but something just doesnt look quite right to me.





