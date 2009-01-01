Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dirty fuel injectors #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2010 Location Canada Posts 169 Dirty fuel injectors I don't have a four stroke PWC, I like two strokes myself, but I was just curious what everyone does when the fuel injectors get dirty or clogged up. Do you run a cleaner in the fuel system and run it through or do you take them out and send them out to be "flow-bench" cleaned?



I only ask because my brother, being the smart guy he is made his own fuel injector cleaner which cleans and measures the injectors on a flow bench style rig... Iam not totally sure but I think its a modded ultrasonic cleaner, that he made which cycles through different patterns and flow rate's, pressures, speeds and reverse flow ect.. which are then timed and then collected for measurement in his custom preheated solutions... I saw him take a "locked up" injector that was over 25+ years old sitting around and install them on one of his race motors just to prove it would work lol



But he does this mainly for his racing cars motors on a regular basis... Would it be worth it to send them out to have this "procedure" done or do you just buy new ones at the dealership and start fresh, if the in-tank cleaning method doesn't work?

