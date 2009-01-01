Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 2007, Water temperature sensor Assembly #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Spokane WA Posts 6 SXR 2007, Water temperature sensor Assembly Hey all, anyhelp here is much appreciated:

i am rebuilding my brothers sxr 07. Stock as can be! Otherwise most this stuff gets over my head. So as I reinstall the e-box I find the the strange empty round hole on the lower right side where (as I look up the schematic) the water sensor part 26011-3908 belongs along with the rubber grommet and water hose fitting all are connected. These things are gone and not labeled well on the schematics any where. The sensor part I believe is correct but the rest of the grommet and water fitting or not there accept WR which means nothing to me! As far as I can tell the sensor wont hook up wo out the rest! Uuhhhg! Suggestions appreciated! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules