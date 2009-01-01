|
|
-
SXR 2007, Water temperature sensor Assembly
Hey all, anyhelp here is much appreciated:
i am rebuilding my brothers sxr 07. Stock as can be! Otherwise most this stuff gets over my head. So as I reinstall the e-box I find the the strange empty round hole on the lower right side where (as I look up the schematic) the water sensor part 26011-3908 belongs along with the rubber grommet and water hose fitting all are connected. These things are gone and not labeled well on the schematics any where. The sensor part I believe is correct but the rest of the grommet and water fitting or not there accept WR which means nothing to me! As far as I can tell the sensor wont hook up wo out the rest! Uuhhhg! Suggestions appreciated!
