Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 951 exhaust question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2010 Location Canada Posts 169 Seadoo 951 exhaust question I wanted to try installing a stinger insert on my OEM pipe that reduces the output size from 50mm to 40mm (to increase back pressure) but I noticed that on the mid pipe ( section between tuned pipe and water box) there is an insert already there, just at the tip protruding into the pipe a couple of inches.

s-l1600.jpg

does anyone know what that is for, and wouldn't that affect the performance/back pressure of the motor? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules