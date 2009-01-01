Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Good spark good fuel wont start 1100 issues #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location lloydminster Age 31 Posts 88 Good spark good fuel wont start 1100 issues Hey guys. Hope you can help me out. Kinda stumped on this one. My wifes vector 1100 wont run. I pulled it apart this winter just to make sure all bolts where in place and also wanted to clean the hull. Just preventative maintanence. Nothing electrical. Nothing carb related. Put everything back in did a good prime on all the carbs and no luck. Maybe bad fuel. Put some race gas in.... no luck. (I did fog the cylinders).

Conpression is 125 in all cylinders

did slow mo video and spark is in good sequence.

Checked fuel tank vent its good

charged the battery its 100%



i built this boat for her 3 seasons ago its been rock solid ( other then blowing pump seals). Let me know if u have any suggestions

vector hull

STX1100 motor

stock porting

mikuni 44s

kommander intake

stock 1100 electronics

yamaha start stop switch

trip waterbox and front mount ebox setup

Solas 140

its a very stock machine. Let me know if you guys have any ideas at all.

