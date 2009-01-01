|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Good spark good fuel wont start 1100 issues
Hey guys. Hope you can help me out. Kinda stumped on this one. My wifes vector 1100 wont run. I pulled it apart this winter just to make sure all bolts where in place and also wanted to clean the hull. Just preventative maintanence. Nothing electrical. Nothing carb related. Put everything back in did a good prime on all the carbs and no luck. Maybe bad fuel. Put some race gas in.... no luck. (I did fog the cylinders).
Conpression is 125 in all cylinders
did slow mo video and spark is in good sequence.
Checked fuel tank vent its good
charged the battery its 100%
i built this boat for her 3 seasons ago its been rock solid ( other then blowing pump seals). Let me know if u have any suggestions
vector hull
STX1100 motor
stock porting
mikuni 44s
kommander intake
stock 1100 electronics
yamaha start stop switch
trip waterbox and front mount ebox setup
Solas 140
its a very stock machine. Let me know if you guys have any ideas at all.
Thanks so much
