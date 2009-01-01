Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New UMI Racing T-shirts #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 60 Posts 1,896 New UMI Racing T-shirts I have 4 UMI Racing shirts left from a box of them I picked up at an ATV flea market



I have : All Stone Grey



1- 2X Shirt $ 12.00 shipped, each



3- XL Shirts



" They're the bytchinest T-shirts in the valley " Attached Images ebox 004.JPG (2.93 MB, 7 views)

ebox 004.JPG (2.93 MB, 7 views) ebox 005.JPG (2.53 MB, 5 views)

ebox 005.JPG (2.53 MB, 5 views) ebox 003.JPG (2.90 MB, 5 views)

ebox 003.JPG (2.90 MB, 5 views) 16105-582.gif (41.2 KB, 5 views) #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central nj Posts 108 Re: New UMI Racing T-shirts I'll take one. Sending PM Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules