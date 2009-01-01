pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:32 PM #1
    Cleatusjo
    Cleatusjo is offline
    Top Dog Cleatusjo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    60
    Posts
    1,896

    New UMI Racing T-shirts

    I have 4 UMI Racing shirts left from a box of them I picked up at an ATV flea market

    I have : All Stone Grey

    1- 2X Shirt $ 12.00 shipped, each

    3- XL Shirts

    " They're the bytchinest T-shirts in the valley "
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:50 PM #2
    Keihin42
    Keihin42 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    Central nj
    Posts
    108

    Re: New UMI Racing T-shirts

    I'll take one. Sending PM
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 