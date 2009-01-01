Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB Kawi 650 Motor #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2005 Location jacksonville florida Posts 646 WTB Kawi 650 Motor Need Complete, ready to bolt in.



Will accept engine in pieces for right price.



Complete non running engine ok.



Thanks ! 97 RN Battle Boat #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 60 Posts 1,896 Re: WTB Kawi 650 Motor Have a running motor 1990 650 Comp. is 140/130. Long block with starter and a mint 92 head. No intake or exhaust mani's. I have to take a trip to Melbourne in the next 3 or 4 weeks, I could deliver it for free.

$ 250.00





If you like I could throw in an OEM intake bored to 44mm, and an unjetted 44mm mikuni for another hundred.

