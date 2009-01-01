|
WTB Kawi 650 Motor
Need Complete, ready to bolt in.
Will accept engine in pieces for right price.
Complete non running engine ok.
Thanks !
Top Dog
Re: WTB Kawi 650 Motor
Have a running motor 1990 650 Comp. is 140/130. Long block with starter and a mint 92 head. No intake or exhaust mani's. I have to take a trip to Melbourne in the next 3 or 4 weeks, I could deliver it for free.
$ 250.00
If you like I could throw in an OEM intake bored to 44mm, and an unjetted 44mm mikuni for another hundred.
Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at 08:43 PM.
Re: WTB Kawi 650 Motor
I have a drop in ready motor. 165psi in each cylinder. I have an ignition as well. It's currently running. No junk here.
Last edited by Supdood; Today at 09:29 PM.
