  Today, 08:20 PM #1
    Flat Brapp
    Flat Brapp is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    jacksonville florida
    Posts
    646

    WTB Kawi 650 Motor

    Need Complete, ready to bolt in.

    Will accept engine in pieces for right price.

    Complete non running engine ok.

    Thanks !
    97 RN Battle Boat
  Today, 08:40 PM #2
    Cleatusjo
    Cleatusjo is offline
    Top Dog Cleatusjo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    60
    Posts
    1,896

    Re: WTB Kawi 650 Motor

    Have a running motor 1990 650 Comp. is 140/130. Long block with starter and a mint 92 head. No intake or exhaust mani's. I have to take a trip to Melbourne in the next 3 or 4 weeks, I could deliver it for free.
    $ 250.00


    If you like I could throw in an OEM intake bored to 44mm, and an unjetted 44mm mikuni for another hundred.
  Today, 09:29 PM #3
    Supdood
    Supdood is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    182

    Re: WTB Kawi 650 Motor

    I have a drop in ready motor. 165psi in each cylinder. I have an ignition as well. It's currently running. No junk here.
