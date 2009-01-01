pxctoday

  Today, 07:55 PM #1
    bricud
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    Brownsville, mn
    Seat cover replacement

    I ordered a new seat cover for my 2003 seadoo GTI and was wondering about properly installing. I ordered some stainless steel T-50 staples and bought a bostich electric stapler but am having a hard time getting the staples to consistently penetrate the plastic of the seat to hold the cover on. Not sure what I need but hopefully someone out there can help. I assume I need either a different stapler and/or different staples. Anyone have a direction for me and some tips on properly replacing the cover. It is from Blacktip Jetsports. Thanks for your response.

    Brian
  Today, 09:09 PM #2
    kcr357
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Re: Seat cover replacement

    T50 is the worst option you can use. Waaaay to much surface area to penetrate, and those elec staplers arent powerful enough. You need a pneumatic 22 gauge stapler
  Today, 09:13 PM #3
    kcr357
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Re: Seat cover replacement

    https://surebonder.com/products/9615...xoC1UoQAvD_BwE
    These are decent, i prefer 1/4" staples for seat covers, but longer ones are perfect for things like putting carpet onto bunks. Once you have an air stapler, youll find all kinds of uses
