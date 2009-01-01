Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Seat cover replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Brownsville, mn Posts 35 Seat cover replacement I ordered a new seat cover for my 2003 seadoo GTI and was wondering about properly installing. I ordered some stainless steel T-50 staples and bought a bostich electric stapler but am having a hard time getting the staples to consistently penetrate the plastic of the seat to hold the cover on. Not sure what I need but hopefully someone out there can help. I assume I need either a different stapler and/or different staples. Anyone have a direction for me and some tips on properly replacing the cover. It is from Blacktip Jetsports. Thanks for your response.



Brian #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 3,991 Re: Seat cover replacement T50 is the worst option you can use. Waaaay to much surface area to penetrate, and those elec staplers arent powerful enough. You need a pneumatic 22 gauge stapler How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 3,991 Re: Seat cover replacement https://surebonder.com/products/9615...xoC1UoQAvD_BwE

These are decent, i prefer 1/4" staples for seat covers, but longer ones are perfect for things like putting carpet onto bunks. Once you have an air stapler, youll find all kinds of uses How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Aust the Boss, PrickofMisery Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules