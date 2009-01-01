|
|
-
Seat cover replacement
I ordered a new seat cover for my 2003 seadoo GTI and was wondering about properly installing. I ordered some stainless steel T-50 staples and bought a bostich electric stapler but am having a hard time getting the staples to consistently penetrate the plastic of the seat to hold the cover on. Not sure what I need but hopefully someone out there can help. I assume I need either a different stapler and/or different staples. Anyone have a direction for me and some tips on properly replacing the cover. It is from Blacktip Jetsports. Thanks for your response.
Brian
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Seat cover replacement
T50 is the worst option you can use. Waaaay to much surface area to penetrate, and those elec staplers arent powerful enough. You need a pneumatic 22 gauge stapler
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Seat cover replacement
https://surebonder.com/products/9615...xoC1UoQAvD_BwE
These are decent, i prefer 1/4" staples for seat covers, but longer ones are perfect for things like putting carpet onto bunks. Once you have an air stapler, youll find all kinds of uses
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules