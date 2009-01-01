Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: WTB mpem 278-001-526 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 64 WTB mpem 278-001-526 Hoping to beat the eBay prices. Anyone want to help a guy get on the water?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,011 Re: WTB mpem 278-001-526 Whats it fit ?? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2002 Location Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!' Age 39 Posts 12,814 Blog Entries 1 Re: WTB mpem 278-001-526 Ebay is the cheap place... But good luck with customer service if there's issues!



Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk

Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!! #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 64 Re: WTB mpem 278-001-526 2000 rx carb. I believe 99 gsxl 99-02 xpl also had that part number.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 854 Re: WTB mpem 278-001-526 Post a pic of your MPEM Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules