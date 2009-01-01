pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 06:45 PM #1
    Couchrider
    Couchrider is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Fort myers Fl
    Posts
    64

    WTB mpem 278-001-526

    Hoping to beat the eBay prices. Anyone want to help a guy get on the water?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:08 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,011

    Re: WTB mpem 278-001-526

    Whats it fit ??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:22 PM #3
    Minnetonka4me
    Minnetonka4me is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Minnetonka4me's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!'
    Age
    39
    Posts
    12,814
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: WTB mpem 278-001-526

    Ebay is the cheap place... But good luck with customer service if there's issues!

    Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk
    Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!!
    Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:51 PM #4
    Couchrider
    Couchrider is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Fort myers Fl
    Posts
    64

    Re: WTB mpem 278-001-526

    2000 rx carb. I believe 99 gsxl 99-02 xpl also had that part number.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:33 PM #5
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    854

    Re: WTB mpem 278-001-526

    Post a pic of your MPEM
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 