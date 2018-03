Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Seadoo GTX and 1998 Yamaha XL760 for sale #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location mid tn Age 41 Posts 55 1996 Seadoo GTX and 1998 Yamaha XL760 for sale 1996 Seadoo GTX and 1998 Yamaha XL760 for sale. anything that can be replaced has been on both in the last 2 years.



located in Southern Middle Tennessee.



https://nashville.craigslist.org/boa...506021350.html



if interested message me here or call my number and leave a message.



the only reason i want to sell is to buy newer ones. these would be great to get a family on the water at a budget friendly price. Last edited by arctic388; Today at 04:51 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules