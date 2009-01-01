Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2004 SeaDoo 3D no start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location orlando Posts 9 2004 SeaDoo 3D no start Hello all, I have acquired a 2004 3D which will not start. The ski has been sitting in a garage for several years. I have put in fresh fuel, new battery, fresh plugs,etc. The ski will turn over fine, gets spark. I can hear the fuel pump turn on when I attached the key. However it won't start. I do noticed that the warning light stays on while attempting to start, is this normal? I am very unfamiliar with this ski, as I have never seen one before this. Any info provided would be much appreciated. Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,873 Re: 2004 SeaDoo 3D no start For an engine to run, you need spark, fuel, and compression.



You need to determine what is missing from this equation, and trouble shoot from there.



What is your compression?



How did you check spark? I ask because most people will just lay a plug on the head, and this is not accurate. Spark will go away under load, and compression is load. You need to test with spark testers with the plugs in.



Just because you hear the fuel pump run, does not necessarily mean you are getting fuel. You need to check fuel pressure.



SeaDoo's are voltage sensitive, and won't run with a bad, or low battery. Don't assume because your battery is new, that it is good. Check voltage while cranking. It should not drop below 11 volts.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules