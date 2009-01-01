pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:56 AM #1
    b8man
    b8man is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    orlando
    Posts
    9

    2004 SeaDoo 3D no start

    Hello all, I have acquired a 2004 3D which will not start. The ski has been sitting in a garage for several years. I have put in fresh fuel, new battery, fresh plugs,etc. The ski will turn over fine, gets spark. I can hear the fuel pump turn on when I attached the key. However it won't start. I do noticed that the warning light stays on while attempting to start, is this normal? I am very unfamiliar with this ski, as I have never seen one before this. Any info provided would be much appreciated. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:18 AM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    9,873

    Re: 2004 SeaDoo 3D no start

    For an engine to run, you need spark, fuel, and compression.

    You need to determine what is missing from this equation, and trouble shoot from there.

    What is your compression?

    How did you check spark? I ask because most people will just lay a plug on the head, and this is not accurate. Spark will go away under load, and compression is load. You need to test with spark testers with the plugs in.

    Just because you hear the fuel pump run, does not necessarily mean you are getting fuel. You need to check fuel pressure.

    SeaDoo's are voltage sensitive, and won't run with a bad, or low battery. Don't assume because your battery is new, that it is good. Check voltage while cranking. It should not drop below 11 volts.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 