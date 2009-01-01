|
2004 SeaDoo 3D no start
Hello all, I have acquired a 2004 3D which will not start. The ski has been sitting in a garage for several years. I have put in fresh fuel, new battery, fresh plugs,etc. The ski will turn over fine, gets spark. I can hear the fuel pump turn on when I attached the key. However it won't start. I do noticed that the warning light stays on while attempting to start, is this normal? I am very unfamiliar with this ski, as I have never seen one before this. Any info provided would be much appreciated. Thanks
Re: 2004 SeaDoo 3D no start
For an engine to run, you need spark, fuel, and compression.
You need to determine what is missing from this equation, and trouble shoot from there.
What is your compression?
How did you check spark? I ask because most people will just lay a plug on the head, and this is not accurate. Spark will go away under load, and compression is load. You need to test with spark testers with the plugs in.
Just because you hear the fuel pump run, does not necessarily mean you are getting fuel. You need to check fuel pressure.
SeaDoo's are voltage sensitive, and won't run with a bad, or low battery. Don't assume because your battery is new, that it is good. Check voltage while cranking. It should not drop below 11 volts.
