Billet Triton 750 head
Nice billet head for a 750. I cc'd the domes out at 25 with spark plug in place. The dry looking dome has the tiniest bit of detonation. Like you just hit it lightly with a sandblaster, barely feel it. I don't need this as I dont own anything with a 750 in it. $125 shipped in the cont. US.
Re: Billet Triton 750 head
There is no damage around the dome. Thats just black marks from the head gasket.
Re: Billet Triton 750 head
What will 25cc domes run compression wise?
1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle
Forum Rules