  Today, 08:20 PM #1
    Billet Triton 750 head

    Nice billet head for a 750. I cc'd the domes out at 25 with spark plug in place. The dry looking dome has the tiniest bit of detonation. Like you just hit it lightly with a sandblaster, barely feel it. I don't need this as I dont own anything with a 750 in it. $125 shipped in the cont. US.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 10:19 PM #2
    Re: Billet Triton 750 head

    There is no damage around the dome. Thats just black marks from the head gasket.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 10:22 PM #3
    Re: Billet Triton 750 head

    What will 25cc domes run compression wise?
    1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle
