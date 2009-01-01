|
750 SS starting issues
Hey all, quick couple of questions
I have a 96 kawasaki 750 SS, P/O replaced the start solenoid before purchasing and gave me an additional solenoid as a backup. Ski quit starting, absoletly nothing while hitting the ignition switch. I can jump it, using a screwdriver from the Starter + and the Positive +, and the ski will turn over. I put in the spare solenoid and have the same issue.
- Is it safe to say, that i just need to buy a new starter solenoid?
- If that isnt the issue, where would you guys suggest i check next and how?
-new starter sol. looks to have a total of 4 wires, 2 reds using white connector, 1 yellow, 1 black. My current only has 3, only 1 red with no white connector. Is this normal?
Much thanks.
