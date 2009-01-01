pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:19 PM #1
    ATLAS64
    ATLAS64 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    26
    Posts
    5

    750 SS starting issues

    Hey all, quick couple of questions

    I have a 96 kawasaki 750 SS, P/O replaced the start solenoid before purchasing and gave me an additional solenoid as a backup. Ski quit starting, absoletly nothing while hitting the ignition switch. I can jump it, using a screwdriver from the Starter + and the Positive +, and the ski will turn over. I put in the spare solenoid and have the same issue.

    - Is it safe to say, that i just need to buy a new starter solenoid?
    - If that isnt the issue, where would you guys suggest i check next and how?
    -new starter sol. looks to have a total of 4 wires, 2 reds using white connector, 1 yellow, 1 black. My current only has 3, only 1 red with no white connector. Is this normal?

    Much thanks.
    Last edited by ATLAS64; Today at 05:21 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)

  1. kingal69,
  2. StuRat

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 