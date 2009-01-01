Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Intake grate on 2014 Yamaha waverunner vx deluxe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Oregon Age 48 Posts 1 Intake grate on 2014 Yamaha waverunner vx deluxe At the end of last summer, had an issue where the wife idled over the old ski-rope situation, sucked it up, but fortunately killed the motor fairly quickly. Towed the runner back to the dock, loaded up and headed home. Eventually, I had to remove the water intake grate so I could go at the ski rope that had done a pretty good job winding up around the shaft. Cut it all out and when replacing the intake grate, I put too much torque on one of the bolts and snapped the head.



At that point, I was thinking crap, but 3 bolts are probably fine. Finished out the boating season with no issues, probably putting another 15 hours on the runner. Now we're getting back into boat season in a month or two and I was curious, what would you do? Would you drill out the busted bolt and replace or just go with the 3?

