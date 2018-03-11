Thread: 95 Sea Doo HX

|
95 Sea Doo HX
Selling a 95 Sea Doo HX 720. Has the following upgrades:
- Full UMI steering
- Jettrim seat
- Hydro-Turf mats
- R&D F/A
- Splash gaurd
- New fuel lines and filters
- Carbs were rebuilt with oem parts
- Trail Tech TTO tach
Ski runs on pre-mix. Always stored in heated garage during the winter. Located near s.s.m michigan. $1950.00
