Thread: 95 Sea Doo HX

    95 Sea Doo HX

    Selling a 95 Sea Doo HX 720. Has the following upgrades:

    - Full UMI steering
    - Jettrim seat
    - Hydro-Turf mats
    - R&D F/A
    - Splash gaurd
    - New fuel lines and filters
    - Carbs were rebuilt with oem parts
    - Trail Tech TTO tach

    Ski runs on pre-mix. Always stored in heated garage during the winter. Located near s.s.m michigan. $1950.00
