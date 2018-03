Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: ADA billet kawi head #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 848 ADA billet kawi head image.jpg

Clean billet ADA head , fits 750 - 800 , new 18 cc domes , could fit 650s if you can get some domes made for a 76 mm bore to fit this head , 120$ shipped #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 38 Posts 64 Re: ADA billet kawi head You know what compression would be if used on a 1995 750sxi? #3 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2012 Location North Carolina Age 44 Posts 562 Re: ADA billet kawi head 18 cc? I donít see anything smaller than 20 cc on their website.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2005 Location Temecula Age 36 Posts 1,850 Re: ADA billet kawi head They list 2 different heads for 650 vs 750-800. Don't think you can interchange. Sent from my brick phone. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules