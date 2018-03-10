Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Chain Broke told I needed to rebuild or replace my head. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Hiram, Ga Posts 12 Chain Broke told I needed to rebuild or replace my head. 20180310_162542.jpg20180310_162617.jpg20180310_162622.jpg20180310_162632.jpg20180310_162640.jpg



Hey guys, I have a 2010 Yamaha FZR. The chain broke on it last year and I am just now getting around to repairing it. I took it to a local shop to see if there are any other issues aside from a broke chain. The tech said that I needed to have my head rebuilt because most of the valves were bent and out of shape. Cost for repair, $3100.

Little over priced for my pocket. So, I brought it home and pulled the head. I'm no expert, but, I did not see a bent valve, no valve damage, and the pistons appear to be in good shape to me. What are your thoughts? Let me know if I need to take other photos for better clarity or of the valve stems.



