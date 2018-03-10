Aluminum custom handlepole $250
650 JRE quicksteer plate with 0 degree bars and ODI clamp on grips $80
Rhaas 750 pump conversion kit with grooved plate $250
Supertrapp waterbox w/o baffles $100
750 pump with stock impeller $120
Westcoast 650 pipe $300
X2 driveshaft $100
1 piece aluminum nose brace $120
Rule water pump kit with billet bracket and waterproof switch $100
1992 650sx ebox, stator and flywheel
1994 hull with title

Plus actual shipping, PM me if you are interested on any part/parts
