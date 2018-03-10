|
|
-
Resident Guru
Parting out 550sx/750 jet ski w/ Rhaas conversion 750 pump SoCal
Aluminum custom handlepole $250
650 JRE quicksteer plate with 0 degree bars and ODI clamp on grips $80
Rhaas 750 pump conversion kit with grooved plate $250
Supertrapp waterbox w/o baffles $100
750 pump with stock impeller $120
Westcoast 650 pipe $300
X2 driveshaft $100
1 piece aluminum nose brace $120
Rule water pump kit with billet bracket and waterproof switch $100
1992 650sx ebox, stator and flywheel
1994 hull with title
Plus actual shipping, PM me if you are interested on any part/parts
20180310_102349.jpg20180310_102316.jpg20180310_100534.jpg20180310_102603.jpg-82092558731460536230.0.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules