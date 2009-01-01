Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blaster parts for sale #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2004 Location s. florida Age 50 Posts 1,741 Blaster parts for sale New, mounted but not used. Accusteer billet steering system. This was one of 5 designed by Roy with sealed bearings that are machined in a way where water does not flow into the bearings.

525 shipped.

Pro taper bars mounted and not used 50 with steering



Really nice B1 seat with AP designs cover with red base

300 plus shipping. Prefer pickup ��



Blaster pump and shaft with old school scat prop

300 plus shipping



All sales plus 3% PayPal fee or send as gift.



Whole hull is for sale with all parts listed plus much more.



