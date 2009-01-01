pxctoday

    Blaster parts for sale

    New, mounted but not used. Accusteer billet steering system. This was one of 5 designed by Roy with sealed bearings that are machined in a way where water does not flow into the bearings.
    525 shipped.
    Pro taper bars mounted and not used 50 with steering

    Really nice B1 seat with AP designs cover with red base
    300 plus shipping. Prefer pickup ��

    Blaster pump and shaft with old school scat prop
    300 plus shipping

    All sales plus 3% PayPal fee or send as gift.

    Whole hull is for sale with all parts listed plus much more. 18004EDC599E-F8E0-42E9-BC5D-CE49E3843173.png608CF9A0-193E-4033-B5D7-3AD1E06A64C8.pngD8EE513C-1638-47EB-94CD-CE96FCF95D20.png4603999B-4279-42D1-812D-FADAC557434F.png
